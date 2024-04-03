A cold storm system arrives Thursday with interesting potential

April is a month of transition for California as the pattern usually changes from an active winter pattern to a warmer spring pattern. This year has been more active than most and we are not done yet. A cold storm system is moving in and the area will see: showers, a small risk of thunderstorms, wind, snow, and larger waves.

It is not a particularly strong system. Up to 1” of rain is possible, mostly at the immediate coast and higher elevations while most of the region looks to get light amounts up to .50”.

Snow levels drop down to about 3000-3500ft. Accumulations begin above 3000ft which puts snow potential into some of the SLO County mountains. Since the Santa Barbara County mountains are taller there is greater potential for higher accumulations there. This graphic illustrates the potential:

A winter weather advisory has been posted due to that potential.

Additionally, it’ll be windy with wind gusts 20-40mph. While no wind advisories are currently in place, I could see them getting posted for Friday when the higher winds take place.

All the wind energy will build larger swells in the ocean. A high surf advisory has been issued from Thursday afternoon thru Saturday afternoon for waves 12-18ft. and also some minor tidal overflow with the Friday morning high tide.

The high temps Thursday will be cold with nearly everyone staying in the 50s for highs.

Friday looks similarly cool.

The storm system exists Friday night. The weekend looks quiet but cool with highs in the lower 60s. Next week temps warm more dramatically into the upper 70s and even lower 80s for some by mid-week.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for things to dry out and warm up for the middle of the month.