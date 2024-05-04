A cold storm system is bringing light amounts of rainfall to the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! I hope you are having a wonderful weekend so far. We are currently experiencing a cooling trend, but that’s all expected to change for the upcoming workweek due to dry conditions returning to the Central Coast.

Here are the latest weather headlines:

A cold storm system will move over California through Sunday bringing periods of light rain through this evening on the Central Coast. Temperatures will be much cooler than normal through Sunday and there will be gusty winds sometimes. Lastly, dry and warmer conditions are expected in the forecast next week.

Extended forecast:

A cold but weakening storm system has moved into the Central Coast Saturday afternoon. The rain will continue to move south and east across the area through the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. However, light sprinkles and showers are expected to last no longer than 3 to 4 hours in any one location.

Northwest San Luis Obispo County will have a rainfall amount from half to three-quarters of an inch, but it will continue to drop rapidly to the south. All the precipitation is expected to be out of the area before the sun rises on Sunday.

However, on Sunday morning there is a possibility of some lingering light showers that may occur on north-facing slopes. Otherwise, there will be clear skies with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be below normal.

On Saturday, the storm will generate gusty westerly winds and it will continue into Sunday. The strongest winds will be in the mountains.

Here’s your KSBY 7-day Microclimate Forecast! Dry and warmer weather is expected by Monday and Tuesday, but there will be some gusty northerly winds, especially in southern Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor.

A slow warming trend is expected to continue through next week, but some models show a weak upper-low developing over northern California later in the week and next weekend.

Otherwise, except for daily north winds across the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County. The weather conditions are expected to have low impact with highs near to slightly above normal levels by midweek.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.