A cold system will bring periods of showers through Friday evening

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Friday. Please have a jacket and umbrella nearby because we expect periods of precipitation to move through the area today. On the bright side, this cold system is expected to dissipate late Friday night.

Here’s a look at the latest weather headlines on the Central Coast:

A cold storm will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to California today and this evening along with much colder temperatures. There is a possibility of snow falling in higher elevations as low as 2500 feet. Luckily, this weekend will be dry and warmer. High temperatures, however, will remain below normal through Sunday and then will rise to near to above normal by midweek.

Here’s a look at the extended forecast:

The cold upper low is now in between the Bay Area and Monterey. It has started to move towards the east. This patch will keep southern California under the cyclonic flow for the day. Multiple vort lobes will spin through this flow and produce bands of showers across the region. However, there is a 15 to 25 chance thunderstorms could develop later this morning and continue into the afternoon as cold air aloft moves over the area and further destabilizes the atmosphere.

The rainfall total for most areas will only receive a quarter to a half inch of rain. Since this is a showery system rainfall amounts will not be very homogeneous and some areas may see only a tenth of an inch. While thunderstorms could produce rainfall rates above a half inch per hour, the upper-level flow is so strong that they will not be over any one location long enough to create flooding problems.

The mountains will have a mixture of hazardous weather with snow levels near 3,000 feet today. Snow may fall as low as 2,500 feet under any convective burst. A Winter Weather Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for most mountain areas above 3000 feet today and this evening for a combination of snow, blowing snow, gusty winds, and frigid temperatures. These advisories and warnings are expected to end at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Gusty winds will develop this afternoon and advisory level gusts are likely across most of the coastal areas with near advisory level gusts for most of the region. Advisory-level gusts will also occur in the mountains, but winter weather advisories and warnings cover these gusts.

As for the high temps, today will end up only in the mid to upper 50s or 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Today's high temps would be below normal even if it were January.

The system will move out this evening and the shower activity will subside as will the winds. The only chance of lingering showers will be across the north slopes near the Kern county line. Overnight lows will be well below normal with lows across the coasts and valleys in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Luckily, this weekend we can expect sunny and warmer conditions with warming each day. High temps will remain 6 to 12 degrees below normal.

