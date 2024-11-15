A cold weather system comes to close the week

Tonight through Friday Night:



A cold low-pressure system sweeps into California, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the Central Coast. Highs will fall into the upper 50s to mid-60s, around 10 to 12 degrees below normal. This system, which is tracking inland, will bring mainly light, scattered showers due to its relatively dry nature.

However, the cold air associated with it means that any showers will feel notably brisk, especially during Friday morning. A few downpours are possible but amounts with the system will range from 0 to .20".

The bulk of the rainfall will occur tonight through Friday morning, mainly along the Central Coast and northern mountain slopes. Snow levels will lower significantly, reaching 3,500 to 4,000 feet by Friday night. Above 4,000-5,000 feet, snowfall accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. For the Grapevine area, there is a 10% chance of a dusting of snow, but any accumulation would likely be light if it occurs.

Winds:

This system will also bring gusty winds. Northwesterly winds will picked up along the Central Coast this afternoon.



Strong northerly winds, with gusts of 30 to 50 mph, are expected across the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Southwest Santa Barbara County Coast. By Friday, northwest to west winds will increase throughout the region, with Wind Advisories are effect for wind-prone areas.

Waves:

High surf is already taking place on W-NW facing beaches and 9-13ft breakers with max sets to 15ft are likely into Saturday afternoon.

Long Term Forecast (Sunday - Wednesday):

Sunday and Monday:

A gradual warming trend is expected to begin Sunday but another weak trough sweeps in Monday to contain any big leaps on temperatures.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Attention then shifts to a potential Santa Ana wind event for Tuesday and Wednesday. Current models indicate the possibility of moderate-to-strong Santa Ana winds, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across the usual Santa Ana wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Like the last Santa Ana event, the Central Coast is not the primary focus and any impact appears minimal.