A cool and unsettled weekend on tap

After a wonderful week of weather on the Central Coast, of course, things had to change dramatically for the weekend. This weekend will feature showers, and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Temps will also be cool in the 50s and lower 60s with windy conditions on Sunday.

The first rains are expected later tonight when a cold front moves through the Central Coast.

Then there will likely be a brief break in activity Saturday morning after sunrise until the late morning or early afternoon when scattered showers resume.

There are thunderstorm possibilities Saturday and Sunday as the cold unstable air associated with an upper trough moves overhead.

Snow levels also drop to about 3500 to 4000ft over the weekend.

While Saturday will be locally breezy, Sunday’s winds could gust 20-40mph locally.

No advisories are currently in place locally, but some could be issued relating to wind, swell, or potentially winter conditions at higher elevations.

Monday and Tuesday a ridge of high pressure moves over us. It won’t be here for long, but enough to boost temps back into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday (or Thursday) another system moves thru the area for another cool rain.

A third (and potentially the strongest) system is still expected at the end of March.

Suffice it to say that the pattern shifted from quiet and mild to cooler and active.

