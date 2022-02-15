A cool and windy system will depart and temps warm again

A few scattered showers are out there in the higher elevations and across SoCal but locally definitely very widely scattered for folks that saw any precip at all. More than anything this fast-moving low-pressure system produced more wind and cool temps than anything else.

There are some advisories in place: there is a wind advisory for the Central Coast and Southcoast thru 9pm. This is for NW winds 15-25 with gusts to 35mph for the Central Coast with Southcoast gusts closer to 45mph max.

There is a high surf advisory as well for breakers of 10-12ft.

Skies will clear tonight setting the stage for very cool temps inland in the 20s and some 30s near the coast but temps do recover quickly as offshore flow resumes for the second half of the week. By Friday some mid-70s are even possible.

The weekend looks mild with above-average temps but not wildly above average.

Monday next week another similar system to today rolls thru. Right now it looks a little more likely to produce rain, but again any rain would be very light. Another wind and cold weather provider than drought-breaker.

Long-term forecasts continue to be debated in the weather community. I still don't see much into March with the March models I look at leaning dry. The second half of the month is a bigger question. I've seen some output showing signs of activity but there are also similar data sets that continue to suggest dry. Suffice to say nothing really loudly calls for a tremendous change at this point.