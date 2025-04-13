A cool down expected early this week

This weekend was on the warmer side, but we have some slightly cooler temperatures coming our way this week. Here is a look at the 7 day forecast.

There are no watches or warnings to bring to your attention, so let's jump right into what temperatures you can expect in your area tomorrow, to begin your week.

In Santa Barbara skies will be cloudy, with a high of 65 tomorrow. There is a chance for some rain on Tuesday.

In Lompoc the high will be 69 tomorrow, with clouds. Tuesday will be a little cooler with a high of 67.

In Santa Maria you can expect a high of 68 tomorrow and on Tuesday. Expect some cloud coverage.

In Pismo Beach, the high tomorrow will be 58, with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be about the same.

In San Luis Obispo there will be a high of 67 tomorrow with some patchy clouds.

Paso Robles community members can expect a high of 78 with sunny skies. Tuesday will be a little cooler with a high of 70.

In Cuyama the high tomorrow is 83, with some clouds, and on Tuesday the high will be 78.