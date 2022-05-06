A cooler and windy weekend ahead

The Central Coast started to experience the first signs of the cooling trend on Friday afternoon when the winds started to pick up.

A wind advisory is in place until 9 am for the western portion of the Southcoast for winds that could gust near 50mph. For most of the rest of the area, 15-25mph winds with some higher gusts are expected until late in the evening.

More low clouds start pushing into the coastal valleys and interior quickly Friday evening. And by Saturday morning there will be quite a bit of low cloud coverage around the area. Those clouds will get burned off by the sun and mixed out by increasing afternoon NW winds 15-25mph. However, the same forces getting rid of the clouds will also act to keep temps down Saturday.

Sunday should see more sun than Saturday BUT the winds will be 20-30mph with higher gusts and temperatures continue to drop.

That trend keeps going into Monday and Tuesday as a large trough in the upper atmosphere digs over The West. This will introduce more cool air and wind and possibly some areas of occasional mist and drizzle. Inland temperatures will be in the 60s when this week we spent many days flirting with 90. The lows early next week inland will be in the mid-30s, definitely a noticeable change.

Late next week a ridge of high pressure develops to warm next weekend (not this weekend).