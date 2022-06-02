A cooling trend begins today, will last into the weekend before a big warm up

Good Morning Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

This morning we are kicking off a cooling trend that has been encouraged by onshore winds in the wake of a high pressure system we were on the edge of for the past few days.

Despite the onshore winds a large eddy is building clouds into the LA Basin but has kept us mostly clear on the Central Coast. This is good news for visibility during the morning commute.

Mostly cloudy skies will eventually develop along the beaches and coastal valleys by the evening hours. This will limit warming slightly and keep highs in the mid 70s and low 80s in the coastal valleys, low 60s at the beaches and lingering 90s in the interiors. The interiors will be much slower to clear thanks to the onshore flow not quite reaching them yet.

What is happening is that the ridge of high pressure which produced the interior heat is moving east and being replaced by a weak trough which will encourage some onshore flow Friday thru the weekend with more night and morning clouds at beaches and coastal valleys.

We will keep the cooler conditions around through Friday and Saturday. At that point we will see some offshore push and strong high pressure building in into next week. This will dramatically heat temperatures up, especially in the interiors. By next Wednesday highs will be back in the high 90s in the interiors and will continue to climb into the tripple digits in the following days.

Unfortunately this is a concerning heat event. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a 70% chance of above-average temps on days 8-14 and is also warning that excessive heat is likely in locations not only in California but also much of the Desert SW.

We will keep a very close eye on this going forward, now is the time to get any AC units fixed in the interior valleys.

Have a good day Central Coast!