Weather headlines :

-A cooling trend is expected through Monday, with temperatures falling to near or below normal levels in most areas by Monday.

-Night through morning low clouds will become more widespread and push farther inland each day through Monday.

-Gusty northwest winds will likely affect southern Santa Barbara County and the Interstate 5 Corridor during the late afternoon and evening hours this weekend.

-Cool-weather will persist through at least Thursday.

Detailed forecast:

A weak trough moving through northern California will bring cooling through the weekend with increasing stratus coverage, possibly getting into the valleys either tonight or Sunday night.

High temperatures in most areas will be below normal starting Sunday and likely lasting through most of the workweek.

Increasing northerly winds are expected across southwest Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor area as the low moves inland and northerly flow develops on the back side of the low.

A wind advisory is in effect across southwest Santa Barbara County, but winds are expected to be a little lighter near the I-5 corridor.

Tuesday will remain below normal but with a brief upper ridge developing over the area and a very slight offshore trend, high temps may rise a few degrees over Monday.

Have a great day, Central Coast!