A cooling trend is expected to shift temperatures this week throughout the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday.

We saw warmer conditions stick throughout the inland areas of the Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday, but we are expected to see temperatures shift this upcoming work week, as a cooling trend is on the way! Luckily, the National Weather Service is lifting the Heat Advisory for SLO and Santa Barbara County this evening. While the south coast is going to see very strong winds Sunday evening. Let's dive in!

The Heat Advisory that has been in place over the weekend for SLO County and Santa Barbara County is scheduled to end Sunday evening at 8 pm. Paso Robles saw a high temperature of 105 degrees this afternoon. While areas throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, like Solvang and Santa Ynez, saw temperatures in the 90s.

Areas closer to the coast remained out of the Heat Advisory since conditions were much cooler over the course of the weekend.

This evening wind gusts along the south coast region in areas like Gavitoa and Refugio will see wind gusts moving over 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is expected to be issued Sunday evening by the National Weather Service. Luckily, the strong wind gusts should be clearing out of the south coast by Monday.

If you have any loose objects around your home, please be sure to secure those items in a safe location. For anyone planning to drive throughout the Gaviota coastline this evening, be sure to drive with extra caution.

This evening, the marine clouds are expected possibly push as far across the Oxnard plain. While the far southeastern portion of Santa Barbara County may even see a bit of fog and low clouds in the forecast. The western portion of SB County is expected to remain clear tonight, due to locally gusty north winds along the Gaviota coastline.

On Monday, the cooling trend is expected to begin, as increased cloud cover, influenced by monsoonal moisture, will cut down some sunshine in the forecast. The cooling trend is expected to last until Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to increase on Thursday, as another warm weekend is shortly approaching us again.

By Monday afternoon, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the southern coastal waters and along the eastern border of Los Angeles County. ⛈

We are NOT going to see any rain making its way to the Central Coast!

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast!

