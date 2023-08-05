A cooling trend is expected to start this upcoming week on the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Saturday!

We are going to continue seeing warmer temperatures across the interior valleys with similar warm conditions following through Sunday. Meanwhile, areas closer to the coast will remain cooler and out of any advisories that the inland areas are currently experiencing. We are expecting to see a cooling trend to start on Monday, as temperatures will likely still be a bit above normal. Let's dive in!

The National Weather Service still has a Heat Advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, and it is expected to expire Sunday evening at 8 pm. Areas closer to the coast will continue to be slightly cooler and out of any advisories at this time, but the Avila Valley will be affected by the current advisory.

Conditions out in the inland areas are expected to stay rather warm this evening. Tomorrow will start out quite warmer than what we saw today. It is possible that high temps on Sunday will end up a bit higher than what we saw today, but those highs may be reached earlier in the day, with some cooling in the afternoon.

Today, there will be a shallow but present marine layer that is bringing some low clouds and fog to coastal areas along the Central Coast, including areas near Santa Barbara.

Wind Gusts are expected to be quite strong this evening along the western region of the South Coast, as Sundowner winds are going to be reaching up to 46 mph at 6 pm in Refugio. While Gaviota will see wind gusts this evening moving at 38 mph.

Winds are expected to drop below 40 mph around 11 pm and will slowly fade off by Sunday morning.

A broad trough will be moving into the west coast on Sunday night and Monday. Expect to see night through morning low clouds to be confined mostly to the coastal plain, but they may possibly extend farther inland. High temps on Monday should be at least a few degrees cooler in most areas, as some places may still be slightly above normal.

Conditions are expected to begin to cool down on Monday.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast! Don't forget tot download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.