A cooling trend will drop high temps below normal through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast! The cooling trend is in place through the remainder of this weekend and the warming trend is set to return on Monday. Onshore flow will bring cooler conditions to the area so have a light jacket handy throughout the weekend. Luckily, the interior won’t be as hot for the rest of the weekend as high pressure aloft has weakened.

Weather headlines:

-Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend as high pressure aloft weakens. High temperatures will drop to 4 to 8 degrees below normal across the region.

-There will be an increase in morning low clouds and fog for the coasts and some coastal valleys.

-Locally gusty winds are expected during the afternoon and evening for the Santa Barbara southwestern coast.

-By Monday, temperatures will gradually trend warmer each day, with a significant heat wave possible by late next week across the interior.

Detailed forecast:

The cooling trend not only is affecting other areas along California’s coastline, but it is also present on the Central Coast.

Right now, onshore flow is pulling in cooler air off the ocean and a trough of low pressure will be moving over California through Sunday.

Between this and the onshore flow, temperatures have dropped below normal in most areas with even cooler temperatures expected on Sunday.

The marine layer should deepen slightly tonight and could sneak into some of the lower coastal valleys. Night to morning low clouds and fog are expected to affect the beaches and some coastal valleys.

Breezy north Sundowner winds are expected to move across the southwest portion of Santa Barbara County on Saturday and Sunday evening.

High Temps for Sunday:

Interior valleys will see high temps in the 70s and 80s. Coastal valleys will see high temps in the 60s, and 70s. Beaches will see high temps in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Here's your 7-day KSBY Microclimate Forecast! The warming trend is going to start building up across southern California on Monday and Tuesday, as High pressure will last into the upcoming weekend. It will be a slow climb and temperatures will remain below normal through at least Tuesday.

High pressure centered over the 4 corners region will continue to strengthen through the end of the upcoming workweek with a corresponding rise in temperatures and heat risk each day, especially in the interior.

Based on the current forecast, temperatures won't reach critical levels until probably Saturday when highs in the Antelope Valley will start to approach 110 and warmer coastal valleys approach 105.

Have a great day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.