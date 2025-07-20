A deep marine layer & onshore flow will bring low clouds to coastal areas and the interior

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It was a cloudy start with low clouds covering much of the south coast, west-facing beaches, and some coastal valleys.

Sunny skies were more widespread for communities away from the coast.

We will continue to see night through morning, low clouds and fog for most beaches and some coastal valleys through the workweek.

A southwest flow will bring little day-to-day change in the weather through the midweek, as a deep marine layer remains in place, with night-to-morning low clouds even reaching the portions of the interior in San Luis Obispo County.

With a deep marine layer in the forecast, patchy fog or drizzle may occur each morning, especially across the foothills.

Below-normal temperatures will continue, and sub-advisory northwest onshore winds will peak each afternoon to early evening for the interior and southwest Santa Barbara County.

A slight warming trend is expected late in the week, with temperatures largely remaining below normal until at least next weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Eddie