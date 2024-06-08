A deep marine layer will remain in place along the coast throughout the weekend

Weather headlines:

-Throughout the remainder of the weekend on the Central Coast, a deep marine layer will remain in place along with below-normal temperatures.

-Night-to-morning low clouds with drizzle will extend well inland with very slow clearing.

-By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will warm mainly inland as onshore flow weakens.

Extended forecast:

This morning, the marine layer was up to 3000 feet, and numerous areas had a thick layer of drizzle, resulting in measurable amounts of rain. Rainfall amounts were mostly 0.05 inches or less.

However, on the Central Coast, the clouds are again slow to clear and temperatures are well below normal for the coast and valleys.

There is a trough in the eastern Pacific that is causing all this and will be moving closer to the coast tonight and Sunday. We are expecting to have very similar conditions in the forecast on Sunday morning.

Sunday's highs in the interior valley will range in the 80s, coastal valleys will range in the 60s and 70s, and the beaches will be in the 50s and 60s.

On Sunday, there is a chance for earlier clearing and slightly warmer temperatures for areas away from the immediate coast, as onshore gradients weaken in response to strong high-level easterly flow that will push the low farther offshore and south.

These trends will continue into Monday, then peak Tuesday which should be the warmest day.

Morning onshore flow is expected to be half what it was on Saturday and with warming aloft we should see the marine layer drastically lowering early next week.

Marine layer clouds are still expected to push into the valleys for at least a few hours in the morning and coastal areas may still struggle to clear in the afternoon. But daytime highs by Tuesday will be back in the lower 90s for the interior valleys and around the 70s for the coastal valleys.

Have a great day, Central Coast!