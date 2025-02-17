A dry run in weather is ahead, 70s by the weekend

The Central Coast can expect a pleasant week of dry and warm weather, with temperatures climbing above normal, especially by the weekend. While some coastal and inland valleys may experience night and morning low clouds, mostly sunny skies will prevail for much of the week.

Tomorrow

Expect fair skies with some high clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to around 70.

Some low clouds may move into coastal and valley areas and interior locations tonight in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties.

Mostly sunny skies will return Tuesday afternoon.

High Surf Advisory

Beachgoers and mariners should be aware that a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches until 9 PM PST Tuesday. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet, with some sets reaching 15 feet, are expected, along with dangerous rip currents. These conditions pose an increased risk for ocean drowning, and beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be particularly hazardous during high surf, so it's important to stay off the rocks.

Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s in the warmest inland coastal areas and valleys. A weakening cold front will bring some additional cloudiness, mainly to SLO County, on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a slight cool down, with temperatures a few degrees below normal for portions of SLO and Santa Barbara Counties. Gusty north to northeast winds are possible, particularly in the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County.

Weekend and Beyond

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, with temperatures expected to climb significantly above normal by Sunday and Monday. Highs could reach the mid-70s away from the beaches.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through the extended forecast period, with no significant chance of rain in sight.

Enjoy the Warm Weather

The Central Coast is in for a stretch of beautiful, dry weather. Take advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures!

