A dry start to the week will give way to multiple rain chances this week and into the holiday

Happy Monday Central Coast!

The week is starting off dry but with a strong maritime airmass staying put. This is bringing some patchy dense fog in the mornings to start off the week. Be sure to take extra caution on roads when visibilities are low.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side Monday only reaching up to the mid-50s along the Central Coast.

Alongside lots of cloud cover, cool temperatures will continue today with temps only in the 50s today. Be sure to grab that extra layer on the way out the door today. pic.twitter.com/vjBZDidJLM — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 20, 2021

Tuesday will be similar for the most part with cool temperatures and abundant cloud cover but by the evening a decaying cold front will arrive and bring our next chance for significant rainfall.

Totals for this storm will be highly dependant on topography. Most areas can expect 0.75" to 2" of rain while areas prone to higher rainfall amounts (think Rocky Butte) could see closer to 3".

Rain will start in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday and last through much of the day.

There will be a brief break Wednesday night before the system reforms mainly along the South Coast into Ventura County. Finally late Thursday a cold front will push through clearing the rain for Friday.

The storm will clear Thursday night for a chilly but dry Friday.

A very similar system will move in early Christmas morning with the possibility of rain lasting through the weekend.

We have several rain chances over the next week with the first chance moving in Wednesday into Thursday. We could see 1"-3" of rain from that system before clearing out Friday, another rain chance moves in over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/KhXORtfum1 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 20, 2021

Have a fantastic Monday Central Coast and make sure to keep the raincoat and umbrella handy!