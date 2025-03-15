Dry conditions expected through the weekend before light rain arrives on Monday

Hello, Central Coast! The series of storms we saw earlier this week is FINALLY gone and we are expecting dry and warm conditions through the remainder of the weekend.

The dry and warm weather pattern was caused by a weak high-pressure system that will build into California but we can still expect below-normal temperatures in the forecast.

As the sun sets on Saturday, we are going to have another chilly night under clear skies with light winds.

Low temps are expected to be in the 30s and 40s for the coast and valleys but teens and 20s in the mountains.

Sunday’s forecast will be similar to Saturday's except for a few degrees of warming in most areas.

The next shift in the weather pattern will begin on Monday as a weak system will move into California accompanied by cooler conditions.

Light rain is expected Monday morning on the Central Coast but the system will lose its strength when it reaches Point Conception.

Following the front, a big westerly push will bring near advisory-level winds in the afternoon, especially for areas near the coast.

Overnight into Tuesday winds aloft shift to the north-northwest with gusty winds in the mountains and below passes and canyons.

High temperatures will peak on Wednesday in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

For the latter half of the upcoming work and school week, we are going to see a quiet weather pattern with clear skies.

But there will be some periods of gusty north winds in the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County.

Have a fabulous weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie