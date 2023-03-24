A dry weekend is on the way, but it won’t be very warm

A spring breeze has arrived on the Central Coast, and more breezy and generally cool conditions are likely thru the weekend but at least it won’t be raining.

A break in the rain is needed due to full lakes, and some damaged infrastructure. This break won’t last long as we are still looking at a storm Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

There have been some very consistent computer modeling about that system next week. It has the potential to bring 1-2” of rain and more wind to the area. Along with snow levels down to about 3500ft.

Until then highs look to be in the 50s and lower 60s with the exception of the Santa Barbara Southcoast where some mid 60s potential continues. Very little day-to-day changes into Monday of next week.

Right now it looks like the storm system will arrive later Tuesday and linger thru all of Wednesday, and perhaps even into early Thursday. It doesn’t look particularly well-supplied with moisture but it is cold and strong. So, winds and low-elevation snow is likely and thunderstorms are possible again. After that computer models are also seeing a potential system around April 6th, that’s at the tail end of the model run so you don’t want to bet the house on it but it does indicate that more rain is at least possible. Statistically speaking April generally does see fewer storms than March so sooner or later we’ll work our way out of this very active pattern.