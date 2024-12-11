A dying front will bring light rain, rain totals under .25 inches

Weather headlines:

-The strongest winds have passed; however, breezy northeast winds are still occurring.

-Critical fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday in Southern California. A Fire Weather Warning is not in effect on the Central Coast.

-Cloudier and cooler conditions will occur by the late week with a chance of light rain, mainly north of Point Conception.

Detailed forecast:

The offshore Santa Ana Winds have generally weakened across the wind-prone corridor in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The Central Coast will experience breezy conditions during the afternoon.

It is going to be a chilly start! Please wear a puffer, jacket, or hoodie before you head to work or school this morning. Don't forget to layer!

Cold temperatures are kicking off your Wednesday morning, especially in the interior of San Luis Obispo County, which may result in freezing conditions or frost formation.

High temps throughout the Central Coast will be in the 60s. But Solvang and Santa Ynez will be in the low 70s.

By early Thursday morning, a dying front will pass through the Central Coast. The system will bring onshore flow and moisture will rapidly return to the region.

Rain from this storm system will be focused on San Luis Obispo County, with a high chance for areas south of Santa Barbara to see little rainfall.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County will see rainfall totals under a quarter inch.

The system will bring cloud coverage and cool temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s to the whole region.

Friday will remain on the cooler side with most temperatures in the 60s. A brief ridge of high pressure will build in on Friday, bringing a pause to the rain with dry conditions.

Have a fabulous Wednesday, Central Coast!