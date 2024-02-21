A few dry days before the next rain opportunity

The Central Coast saw the last part of our multi-day storm move through last night. It dropped light amounts to about a half inch of rain.

It did drop that amount quickly which lead to some flood advisories having to be posted overnight. The system was done in the morning producing wide-spread rain. A few isolated showers are still possible into this evening but most folks will start to enter a dry period in the forecast.

With the upper trough moving out, high pressure develops. It’ll start to push temps toward 70 Friday and Saturday. Sunday temps likely dip a bit.

Some night and morning low clouds and fog are possible in wind-sheltered valleys as there is a lot of low-level moisture at the ground surface.

The next system to watch is an upper low which will cut off from the main jet flow and spin away in the Pacific. That low stays away thru the weekend but most models show it coming over the area on Monday.

It doesn’t look to be a strong storm. Most models show the Southcoast having the best chance of rain up to or over a half inch of rain with lower amounts for the Central Coast.

Beyond that some models like a larger system for the first weekend of March, but at this point it is just something to watch as it is on the speculative end of mid-range model runs.