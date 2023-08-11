A few lingering showers kick off Friday morning, warmer for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

It is Friday and as we near the weekend the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene continue to push through the region. This means that while the bulk of the storm has already passed through we aren't done yet.

Scattered showers are continuing through northern SLO county to kick off the morning.

As the main low pressure that is driving this system drifts offshore it will begin to make a turn back towards our area. This will bring us a few more hours of rain chances but on the whole the worst is behind us.

High clouds associated with the system will linger both Friday and into early Saturday as well with low clouds at beach communities and near coastal valleys. All of this will continue to put serious control on temperatures, especially Friday. There's another change in the weather coming Sunday into next week as high pressure starts to reassert itself in the region.

Today's high temperatures look to be in the 60s at beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s in the interior. We'll see a little bit of warming on Saturday but nothing dramatic. It's Sunday into early next week where the interior temperatures will again return to the upper 90s and should hit the triple digits on Wednesday.

Coastal valleys will also warm as the marine cooling will be slightly diminished but we're only talking about temperatures moving from the low to mid-70s in some coastal valleys to the mid-70s and lower 80s in other coastal valleys.

Have a great day Central Coast!

