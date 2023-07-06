A few more days before serious heat builds inland

The headline over the last few days has been the heat wave developing next week for the interior but we still have a few more days before temperatures rise to above average.

It is important to note that while we will be throwing the word heat wave around quite a bit over the next week: not everyone is included.

Beaches and near coastal valleys will actually see temperatures warm a little but there will still be marine influence which keeps the temperatures in those areas from being extreme.

Friday temperatures in the coastal valleys look to be generally in the 70s with early low clouds and afternoon sunshine.

It's likely most beaches remain in the 60s with early low clouds which should break partially at beaches however some beaches could see stubborn clearing.

Saturday temperatures should come down a bit as a trough of low pressure moves through prior to the Ridge of high pressure developing over the four corners region backs into California.

The upshot of this Ridge backing into California is that surface high pressure will increase and lower the marine height such that the cooler and more dense air cannot reach interior areas.

Closer to the coast the marine layer will be somewhat compressed so coastal valleys will warm into the 80s in mid-70s and beaches will be in the 60s and low 70s with night and morning marine cloud cover still in the forecast.

The Climate Prediction Center continues to advertise warmer-than-average temperatures in their 8 to 14 day outlook. Spring and early summer got off to a very slow start on warm temperatures but now it appears for some there may be little relief over the next few weeks.

