A few more mild days to enjoy ahead of a heat wave next week

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

This forecast is in two very distinct parts, the mild temps this weekend, and a heat wave next week. Let's dive right in to the latest!

This morning there is some dense fog in place this morning, even dropping some light drizzle as the morning progresses towards dawn.

The cloud cover will clear out quickly making way for lots of afternoon sunshine. That being said even once the clouds and fog clear they will leave behind much cooler, denser air. All that really means... mild temps today.

Interiors will be in the mid 80s, (low 90s for the Cuyama Valley), 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches.

This evening the garden variety wind gusts that will push in this afternoon will focus along the southcoast.

Gusts up to 55mph are expected, and that is enough to prompt a high wind advisory that is in place for the Gaviota Coastline through 5AM Saturday.

Similar conditions (winds and temperatures included) will stick around through the weekend before a high pressure settles in and dramatically increases temperatures in the interior valleys. Long story short a heat wave is on the way.

It is important to note that while we will be throwing the word heat wave around quite a bit over the next week: not everyone is included. Coastal valleys and beaches will keep marine influence in play and cooler temps.

Interior valleys will climb easily into the triple digits, and will stay there for a long time.

The Climate Prediction Center continues to advertise warmer-than-average temperatures in their 8 to 14 day outlook. Spring and early summer got off to a very slow start on warm temperatures but now it appears for some there may be little relief over the next few weeks.

Have a great day and wonderful weekend Central Coast!