A few more showers and slight thunderstorm chance

The Central Coast has been hit hard by the recent weather pattern with heavy rain Sunday night into Monday and a few scattered showers since then. We are not done with the current system quite yet. And upper level trough and surface trough will swing through the Central Coast tonight producing more scattered showers with the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

New rainfall accumulation will be under an inch for most but isolated areas near downpours or thunderstorms could hit one inch of rain.

There still is a flood advisory in place for the Central Coast into Wednesday morning. The reason for the flood advisory is not because heavy rain is expected rather because we've seen significant rain and any new rainfall could cause minor issues quickly.

The high surf warning for the Central Coast has been downgraded to a surf advisory and a surf advisory is still in place for the Santa Barbara County South Coast.

The rainfall from this evening into tomorrow morning will be gone by the time most people get going Wednesday. Wednesday's daytime highs will be in the lower 60s for most of the area.

A little bit of warming takes place heading into the weekend with daytime highs trying to push back into the middle 60s.

An upper-level low will swing toward the Central Coast on Sunday.

Some showers can be anticipated Sunday and Monday and possibly Tuesday but cumulatively all the rainfall in that. It should result in less than 1/2 inch of rain and some folks could see no rain at all.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook calls for cooler-than-average temperatures with more opportunities for rainfall heading into early March.