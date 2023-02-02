A few rain chances return in the forecast: Friday and another and better chance Saturday PM - Sunday

The Central Coast got drilled with rain around Jan. 9th, and while a few drops have fallen here and there since the record-setting storm there hasn't been much to write home about.

The next chance for showers is tomorrow morning along the SLO County north coast as a frontal boundary arrives but then stalls and dissipates right on top of our area. Northern SLO County could see some light measurable rainfall but elsewhere the chances for anything or anything meaningful are very low.

This is followed quickly by another and stronger system later Saturday PM-Sunday. Some minor changes to this part of the forecast. New modeling indicates the best chance of rain is still later Saturday PM into Sunday AM however it does appear that some on-and-off lingering showers are likely during the day Sunday (so, NOW you get a rain icon).

I think up to .50" is possible, some models indicate some higher elevations could see more. Not exactly a whopper of a storm but something that you should take into account for your weekend plans.

Temps take a hit due to this. Friday's highs likely still manage some 60s for most. Saturday temps could hit the mid-60s or better before the cold front hits. Sunday 50s and low 60s for highs. After that, the sun is back out and we warm back into the mid to upper 60s.

This doesn't appear to be a return to an active pattern as the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook likes it a little cooler than average and drier than normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor didn't change at all week-to-week, but this isn't particularly shocking as not much has happened in a week.

The lake levels continue to show some great numbers.