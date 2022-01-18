A few raindrops to start the week but later this week temps warm

The upper low over the Central Coast and SoCal has given us several rounds of light showers here and there but this feature will be moving out.

That upper level low will move inland over the Central Coast this evening then push further inland overnight into Tuesday morning so a few additional raindrops are possible. We should see skies starting to clear Tuesday but temperatures will still be a little on the controlled side before a larger scale warm-up later this week with the return of a high-pressure ridge over California.

Total additional rainfall amounts for the most part thru Tue morning will be a tenth of an inch or less for most areas.

Snow levels will remain above 7500 ft.

A trough lingers over the area Tuesday but the ridge development Wednesday thru the rest of the week will warm things up and dry out the forecast.

Winds turn offshore again, especially Wednesday night into Thursday. I think we could see some gusty conditions over the Santa Lucia Range in SLO County.

The offshore winds will drive temps back up into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Models actually agree on the longer-term forecast. The ridge that sets up looks resilient and NE winds will occasionally be gusty helping to keep the temps up above average.

You have to look at the very end of the month or early Feb. for a decent rain chance, and at that, it is in the highly speculative part of the model runs. That said, models have been suggesting something at the tail end of the forecast for some time so it is a window to keep watching.