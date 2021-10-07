A few showers to start Friday but they depart quickly

It is an interesting set-up over the region. To the south, we have a SW flow of moisture streaming into SoCal and to our north, we have a sagging trough and cold front.

The two don't connect very well. This will leave the Central Coast with a frontal passage without a lot of available moisture to squeeze.

Showers are likely, especially in SLO county but not everyone will see rain, and those that do likely see less than .10". Southern CA could see up to .25" from their similarly weak weather event.

Winds later Friday afternoon look strong, 15-30 with higher gusts.

Offshore winds develop quickly for the weekend. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days with many places getting into the 80s.

I think Monday is even windier than the weekend. 30-50mph gusts with winds 15-30 sustained, especially Monday PM. These will be cool winds sending temps down for Tuesday.

Long-term rain chances may have to be dialed back, models are now showing a less active pattern thru mid-month.

Lake levels continue to sag but at least the U.S. Drought Monitor is showing no week-to-week change in the drought status for the state.