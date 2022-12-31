A flood advisory has been issued for SLO County until 6:15pm

An urban and small stream flood advisory has been issued for SLO County due to high rainfall rates and potential accumulation.

303pm Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain, with rain rates locally up to three-quarters of an inch per hour. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Grover Beach, Black Mountain, Santa Margarita, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade and Shell Beach.

