A flood advisory has been posted for Santa Barbara county until 8 pm

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely.

Water will be ponding on roadways. Visibility between 1 to 3 miles caused by areas of fog is also possible.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has already caused minor flooding in the advisory area.

Local law enforcement has reported between 0.3 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates today have been .50-1"/hour at times today further upstream.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Los Alamos, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Isla Vista, Orcutt and Cuyama.

