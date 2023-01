An areal flood advisory has just been issued for parts of SLO County and remains in place until 10:45pm

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving into the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.50 inches are expected over the area.

Do not drive thru flooded areas. Avoid travel if possible.