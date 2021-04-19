A foggy start to the morning will be followed by a mostly clear afternoon

A dense fog advisory will remain in place through 9 a.m. for the coastal valleys and beaches across San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. For the morning commuters, expect visibility to be limited to 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. Drivers should be prepared to slow down, increase following distance, and have low beams on throughout the morning drive.

#DenseFogAdvisory issued for the coastal areas from SLO-N. SB Counties. Visibility could be at 1/4 mile or less. Increase following distance and make sure your low beams are on! #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/ioEUcq67EU — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 19, 2021

By the late morning, skies will be mostly clear and daytime highs will be warming up, particularly over the valleys. It's a possibility that some inland valley communities could reach 90 degrees. Expect the coastal valleys and south coast region to range from the upper-60s to the upper 70s, with cooler coastal conditions from the low to upper 60s.

As offshore conditions switch back to onshore, daytime highs will start to trend down Tuesday, and in some cases, make the return to seasonal norms.

Cloud cover will make a return through at least the middle of the week, so along with the cooler conditions, expect gradual clearing to also take place.