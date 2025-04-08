A foggy start to your day, that may impact your commute

Good morning Central Coast!

Today will be warm, just like we experienced yesterday, but a notable change is that many communities will see some fog, in most cases this morning, but it could linger in some places.

There is a Dense Fog advisory in effect through 9am this morning. It's kind of difficult to see at a quick glance, but this lighter gray region is where you could see an impact.

Estimates are showing visibility could be as low as a quarter mile or less if you are in the dense fog. If you are hitting the road for your commute, recommendations are to slow down a bit, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance behind you.

There are also other advisories of note this morning. A wind advisory is in effect through 7am this morning. Gusts in this blue region are expected to be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, with some gusts getting up to 45 mph. This could also have an impact to your commute.

The other advisory is carried over from yesterday, and is a small craft advisory that is in effect through 9am tomorrow.

Now to temperatures you can expect today. Once again, temperatures will be on the warmer side, and above average for this time of year, but some areas may see some foggy or cloudy conditions into this afternoon, which will be different than what most communities saw yesterday.

In Santa Barbara the high is 77 degrees and sunny today. Temperatures will drop into the low 50's overnight, and tomorrow you can expect a high of 77 with some patchy clouds.

In Lompoc conditions with be foggy today, with a high of 70 degres. Tomorrow conditions will be sunny with a high of 74.

Santa Maria communities can expect some fog today as well, with a high of 72 degres. Tomorrow will bring sunny skies, and a high of 77 degrees.

Pismo beach will have a high of 67 today with foggy conditions. Tomorrow will have a high of 69 and sunny skies.

In San Luis Obispo, fog will linger throughout the day, and the high will be 75 degres. Tomorrow the high will be 80 degres with sunny skies.

Paso Robles can expect sunny skies today, with a high of 79 degrees. Tomorrow will have a notable warm up with a high of 85 degrees, and sunny skies.

Here is a look at our 7 day forecast. Temperatures will continue to climb into later this week.