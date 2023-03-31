A forecast that looks to see more dry days than wet ones

2023 has been an active calendar year for the Central Coast with a lot of stormy and wet weather. It has also been cold with most days below average. Well, we are turning the corner a little bit in this forecast.

The weekend features dry weather with temps slowly warming for most into the mid-60s (away from beaches). Some overnight lows clouds and fog are possible in the interior valleys and some coastal low clouds are also possible but clearing is likely behind some afternoon NW winds at 10-20mph.

There doesn’t look to be much difference between Saturday and Sunday’s weather conditions, other than Saturday should see fewer clouds. There is a weather transition on Sunday. A trough will be approaching the area, which will bring in some clouds. The cooler air doesn’t arrive until Monday but Monday and Tuesday look quite a bit cooler, some could see temps drop up to 10 degrees from the weekend highs. It is possible we could see a few sprinkles or even a shower on Monday with the cold air moving in, but I think that chance is something like 10%. Cooler and windy is what I think you’ll notice.

After that system departs temps will start to warm for the balance of the week and the Climate Prediction Center likes a warmer and more dry extended forecast in their 8-14 day outlook. I’ve looked at quite a bit of computer modeling. I think we will see a few more rain systems here and there over the next month BUT I don’t see any big storms. We might be witnessing the first signs of the rain season slowing down.