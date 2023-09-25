A gradual warm-up in temps will continue for the work week, cooler temps expected next weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday.

Here are the latest headlines we can expect for Sunday night and the upcoming work week. We saw mostly clear skies this afternoon, but night through morning low clouds and fog are expected to return to the coastal valleys and beaches. Temperatures will gradually warm in most areas through the midweek. Gusty Sundowner winds are expected to peak over southern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday into Wednesday.

We saw plenty of smoke throughout the previous work week and luckily things will begin to clear off on the Central Coast. The current jetstream in the Pacific Northwest will continue to push the smoke up from any remaining fires taking place in Northern California further up north. By Monday morning, any remaining smoke on the Central Coast will slowly move out of the area and will be headed east toward Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Palm Springs.

For Sunday night, we are still expecting to see a light presence of smoke on the Central Coast. The inland areas and the south coast are expected to see most of the smoke this evening. Kern County will continue to see a light presence of the smoke this evening and into the overnight hours on Monday.

A trough passing through northern California on Monday into Tuesday will bring a moisture-starved front through the region by Tuesday. With high pressure just sitting southwest of the Central Coast, the trough will support gusty northwest to north winds for southern Santa Barbara County and the mountainous areas.

The sundowner winds are expected to reach advisory levels Monday evening with wind gusts reaching up to 45mph in Refugio. The Sundowner winds will continue to peak Tuesday into Tuesday night with advisory-level winds likely making their way for the Santa Ynez mountains and possibly extending into portions of the South Coast, especially near Gaviota.

As we continue to see the gradual warm-up in effect, Paso Robles will still see temps below average and will range throughout the 80s this week. Many areas throughout the Central Coast are expected to see a slight cool down in temps for the following weekend.

Have a great Sunday, Central Coast!