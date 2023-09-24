A gradual warm-up is already underway on the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday.

Here are the latest headlines we can expect throughout the weekend and for the upcoming work week. We are expecting temperatures to gradually warm up in most areas for the remainder of this weekend into early parts of the upcoming week. Gusty sundowner winds are returning once again and will peak over southern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday into Wednesday. A cool-down is expected at the end of the following week into the next weekend.

Today we are seeing mild temps across the Central Coast and we are expecting to see night-to-morning clouds and fog in the coastal valleys, in areas like San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Lompoc. We are expecting to see some partial clearing in the afternoon hours, but expect to see these conditions for several days. By Sunday morning, we are expecting those clouds to expand into the south coast just east of Santa Barbara and into Ventura County.

Throughout the overnight and morning hours on Monday, low clouds and fog are expected to take over the coastal valleys near San Luis Obispo and western Santa Barbara Counties with a shallow marine layer. Despite the gradual warming, temperatures are expected to remain a few to several degrees below normal on Sunday and Monday.

As of right now, we are seeing a light presence of smoke along the Central Coast. Our latest models show that over the course of the weekend into the start of the upcoming work week, the Central Valley and, the desert regions, other areas in Southern California will see much more smoke due to winds pushing the smoke east and north of California.

According to the National Weather Service, a gradual warm-up is already underway, as moisture has moved east of the area and drier air has begun to spread. Similar trends will continue into Monday, while a west-southwesterly flow will help bring those slightly warmer conditions into the Central Coast.

Our latest models show that the current jetstream will now be moving north and will help push smoke out of northern California and head toward Canada.

The low-pressure system that is just of the Pacific Northwest will bring some showers near the area of the fire and a cold front is expected to swing into California soon. The High-pressure system that is sitting near southern California will cause the Central Coast to see a gradual warm-up over the weekend and into the upcoming work week.

Sunday highs show that many areas along the Central Coast will remain a few degrees below average, but we are expecting to see the interior valleys and other inland areas to have temps over 80 degrees. Areas closer to the coast will see temps range between the 60s and 70s. The Santa Ynez Valley is expected to have temps around 80 degrees.

As we continue to see the gradual warm-up in effect, Paso will still be below average and will range throughout the 80s next week San Luis Obispo is expected to see temperatures peak on Wednesday with a high of 81 degrees. Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are expected to range throughout the 70s, but many areas throughout the Central Coast are expected to see a slight cool down in temps for the following weekend.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.

Have a great Saturday, Central Coast!