A hot week across the Central Coast

Hot temperatures are coming our way this week. We have a few advisories to bring to your attention, and a look at what communities are being impacted the most by these warm conditions.

The first advisory is a heat advisory in effect through Thursday evening. This will impact areas in North County, and in inland communities in southern Santa Barbara County.

There are also 2 Marine advisories to bring to your attention, but it will only really impact you if you are getting out into the water.

We are going to see temperatures rise as we get into the later part of this week, with Wednesday and Thursday being the warmest days.

Tomorrow, here's a look at temperatures you can expect in your neck of the woods.

In Santa Barbara you can expect sunny skies with a high of 76.

Lompoc is also expecting a high of 76 with sunny conditions.

Santa Maria is looking at a high of 78 with clear skies.

Pismo Beach can expect a high of 68 with clear conditions.

In San Luis Obispo temperatures will reach a high of 82 with sunny skies.

Santa Ynez will see a high of 88 tomorrow with clear conditions.

In Paso Robles there will be a high of 94 with sunny skies.

Cuyama will have a high of 93 with sunny skies.

In Arroyo Grande you can expect a high 76 with clear skies.

Cambria will have a high of 67 with clear conditions.

Morro Bay will also be clear with a high of 71.