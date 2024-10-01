A hot week of weather ahead with triple-digit potential both inland and in some coastal valleys

Central Coast Braces for Dangerous Heat Wave Starting Tomorrow

The Central Coast is gearing up for a significant heat wave that will bring dangerously hot temperatures to many areas, starting tomorrow and peaking on Wednesday. While a slow cooldown is expected to begin on Thursday, temperatures will remain above normal, especially inland. There is a chance the cooling will not be very significant.

What's Causing the Heat?

A large area of high pressure, currently sitting over the Eastern Pacific, will move into the Bay Area today and continue southward, bringing a surge of warm air to the region. This, combined with weak winds from the north and east, will trap heat and prevent the usual cooling influence of the ocean.

How Hot Will It Get?

Temperatures went up 6 to 12 degrees today, with another 2 to 4 degrees on Tuesday. By Wednesday, most areas will see another small increase, but coastal regions could warm up by 4 to 8 degrees as the marine layer disappears.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, inland areas along the coast can expect highs in the 90s, while valleys could reach 98 to 106 degrees. These temperatures are significantly above normal, ranging from 5 to 10 degrees above average for the coasts and a whopping 15 to 20 degrees above average for inland areas.

Heat Warnings and Advisories

Excessive heat watches and heat advisories have been issued for much of the region, and it's likely that these watches will be upgraded to warnings. It is crucial to stay informed about the latest updates and take precautions to stay safe during this heat event.

Relief in Sight?

A slow cooldown is expected to start on Thursday as the high pressure weakens and winds shift onshore, bringing cooler air from the ocean. This should bring temperatures down by 3 to 6 degrees, potentially ending the need for heat-related warnings and advisories. However, there's a 30% chance the cooling won't be as strong, and some areas may continue to experience dangerous heat.

Uncertainty for the Weekend

The forecast for Friday through Sunday is less certain. Some models predict rising temperatures and renewed offshore flow, which could lead to warmer temperatures than currently forecast. Right now, I'm keeping the forecast pretty warm for October.