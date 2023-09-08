A hurricane, heat dome and onshore winds will work together to increase temps this weekend

Good morning Central Coast, we made it to Friday!

To kick off the morning there is a lot of marine influence to contend with across many coastal valleys and all of our Western beaches. This has dropped visibility towards 0 miles across portions of the region.

Those low visibility values are enough to prompt a dense fog advisory for the western beaches and some coastal valleys through 9 a.m. this morning.

Thanks to the marine influence temps today on our beaches will be mild without too much of an increase. For the interior valleys it is a different story, without cooler marine air interior valleys will surge into the nineties.

As we continue into the weekend temps will continue to increase everyday, we may even reach the triple digits in some communities this weekend.

A new wrinkle to the forecast is a push of high clouds from the subtropics. These high clouds are related to hurricane Jova which is South and West of Cabo San Lucas in the Eastern Pacific Basin.

Currently, Jova is Strong as a category 4 hurricane. The track of this storm will continue to take it to the West further away from the West Coast. So, if it's getting further away how is it possible to have showers relating to an exiting system?

The answer is that the upper-level winds from the southwest will be shearing the north side of the system tearing off some upper-level moisture and potentially bringing it to California.

We are not talking about anything major in terms of rainfall potential more so the fact that it's just possible Saturday through Monday as a stream of high clouds pushes over the Central Coast into the Central Valley. The best way to refer to the potential is likely isolated rather than scattered or likely.

The warm weekend weather continues into Monday, but temperatures start to flag Tuesday through Thursday with interior temperatures dropping back into the mid-80s by midweek with coastal valleys returning to the 60s and 70s and beaches to the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!