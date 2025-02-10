A major storm is likely later this week

Dry conditions with cooler-than-normal temperatures will persist through Tuesday, but a significant storm system is on its way to the Central Coast, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds. This storm is expected to be the most substantial rain event of the season thus far.

Tuesday Outlook

Tuesday will see an increase in northwest winds, especially throughout the day. A wind advisory may be needed for wind-prone areas, including interior mountains, southwest Santa Barbara County, and possibly extending to some coastal areas.

A fast moving system will bring some showers later Tuesday into Wednesday morning but it looks to produce less than .50". It is not the main event.

Wednesday through Friday: Storm Impacts

The larger storm system will arrive late Wednesday or Thursday and last through Friday, bringing widespread rain and high elevation snow to the region. This storm has the potential to be the biggest precipitation producer of the season so far.

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all recent burn scars in southwest California which also includes the Lake Fire scar in Santa Barbara County. These areas are at the greatest risk for damaging flooding and debris flows. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 10 AM Thursday until midnight Thursday night.

Rainfall Amounts

Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected at lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches across the mountains and foothills. Portions of San Luis Obispo County could see even higher totals, with 3 to 5 inches along the coasts and 6 to 10 inches in the Santa Lucia mountains.

Snowfall

Heavy, wet snow is also a concern for elevations as low as 6000 feet, with the heaviest totals (10-20+ inches) expected above 7500 feet. For the Central Coast, we don't have a lot of mountains that high. Winter storm advisories are possible.

Winds

Damaging winds, especially at higher elevations, are also possible with this event, particularly along a cold front moving through the region Wednesday night through Thursday night. These strong winds could lead to isolated power outages.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions will improve rapidly on Friday, with quiet weather expected through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will rebound beginning Friday, with near-normal temperatures returning by Sunday.

Stay Informed

This storm has the potential to bring significant impacts to the Central Coast. Please stay tuned to the forecast for updates and be prepared for potential hazards.

