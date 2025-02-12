A major storm still on track for Thursday with heavy rain and wind

A significant Atmospheric River (AR) is impacting the Central Coast, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and localized flooding, particularly Thursday into Thursday night.

This storm system is expected to be one of the most significant rain events of the season.

Rest of Today (Wednesday)

Light rain has already begun to fall across the region. This initial rain is expected to be light and somewhat scattered, with a period of drier weather anticipated this afternoon and evening before the heavier rain arrives later tonight.

Thursday

The brunt of the storm arrives Thursday, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected throughout the day and into Thursday night. Rainfall rates could reach one inch per hour, increasing the risk of flooding and debris flows.

Strong, gusty southerly winds are also anticipated, with wind alerts likely to be expanded to cover additional areas.

There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms during the peak of the storm, which could enhance localized rainfall rates. Temps will be generally in the 50s:

Friday

The rain will taper off Friday morning, with clearing conditions by the afternoon. Some lingering showers are possible in the mountains.

Impacts

Rainfall: Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected for coastal and valley areas, with 3 to 6 inches in the foothills and mountains. Northwest SLO County could see totals ranging from 3 to 5 inches along the coast and 5 to 10 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Flooding: The potential for heavy rain raises concerns for localized flooding, especially in and below recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for these areas.

Winds: Strong, gusty southerly winds are expected, particularly Thursday and Thursday night.

Snow: Snow levels will be high, with no significant accumulations expected below 7000 feet.

Weekend Outlook

A warming and drying trend is expected over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the West Coast. This ridge will bring warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the mid 60s by Sunday. Some gusty northerly winds are possible, especially in the mountains.

Stay Informed

This storm system has the potential to bring hazardous conditions to the Central Coast. Please stay informed about the latest weather updates and be prepared for potential flooding, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

