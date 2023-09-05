A marine cloud surge comes before some warming this weekend

If you rewind about a week, you'll really get the feeling that the temperatures have been on a roller coaster. Last week interior valleys coastal valleys and even some beaches were in the 90s and some triple digits.

Last weekend featured a lot of cloud cover much cooler temperatures and even some scattered showers. At the beginning of this week, we've experienced warming coming off the abnormally cool Labor Day weekend.

The roller coaster appears to continue Wednesday with temperatures moving slightly down again as more marine clouds are anticipated at coastal valleys beaches and some interior valleys.

The reason for the cloud surge is a southwesterly flow aloft with some instability at higher elevations. This encourages onshore flow and a deep marine layer that can get into interior valleys. The overnight and early morning cloud cover should clear to the beach line where it could be stubborn for a few beach communities.

Thursday looks to feature very similar conditions to Wednesday with a lot of marine influence Friday could be slightly warmer.

The weekend looks to feature significantly warmer conditions, especially in the interior where triple digits return coastal valleys will see daytime highs in the upper 70s to the middle 80s and this should continue into Monday of next week. Temperatures look to wane a bit heading into the middle of next week.

The 8-to-14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues an outlook of warmer than average temperatures and regionally drier than average conditions in The West.