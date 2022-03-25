Watch
Weather

Actions

A mild but cloudy weekend will lead into heavy rain to start next week

Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 08:54:43-04

Happy Friday Central Coast!
As you head out the door we are still seeing dense fog across the beaches and coastal valleys. Take extra caution and time on your morning commute.

Have a great Weekend Central Coast! Be sure to stay weather aware as the storm nears us!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png