A mild but cloudy weekend will lead into heavy rain to start next week

Happy Friday Central Coast!

As you head out the door we are still seeing dense fog across the beaches and coastal valleys. Take extra caution and time on your morning commute.

Happy Friday Central Coast! Some fog and mostly unremarkable weather is expected through the day today and through Sunday afternoon. At that point our big rain chance moves in! For full details tune in to KSBY6 from 5-7am! pic.twitter.com/XZBp99FCEV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 25, 2022

Have a great Weekend Central Coast! Be sure to stay weather aware as the storm nears us!