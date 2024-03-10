A mild cooling trend is headed to the Central Coast by Sunday

Hello, Central Coast! Hope you are having a wonderful weekend. Here are some of the latest weather headlines this weekend across the Central Coast.

We are going to see dry conditions through the weekend. However, marine layer clouds will return to the coast and valley areas by Sunday with a mild cooling trend. There is a slight chance of light rain along northwest San Luis Obispo County on Monday and Tuesday. Lastly, breezy and warmer offshore conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

An upper-level ridge kept dry conditions around the Central Coast over the weekend. However, there will be a slight cooling trend headed our way as low clouds will be returning Saturday evening and Sunday morning over the Central Coast. The rest of the area will turn mostly cloudy in the morning as mid and high-level clouds will be flowing through the area.

High temps for Sunday appear to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The clouds will bring about 4 degrees of cooling to the area and most high temps away from the mountains will be in the 60s. These high temps are about 3 to 6 degrees below normal.

Our models have indicated that a slight chance of precipitation will occur in the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County early Monday morning, but totals will be less than 0.1 inch and otherwise, it will be dry. Areas north of Point Conception will be mostly cloudy from a dying front. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and max temps will end up a little cooler south of Pt Conception as heights continue to lower, but areas north will see little change.

The KSBY 7-Day Microclimate forecast shows that the slight cooling trend will not very last long during the early half of the workweek. We are expecting to see warmer conditions as we head into the following weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.