A mild cooling trend will last through the beginning of the workweek on the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. Daylight Savings has begun and we now need to set our clocks one hour forward. Hope you are enjoying the rest of the weekend!

Below are some of the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

On Sunday, conditions will be dry with a mild cooling trend and a presence of marine layer clouds across the coast. There is a slight chance of light rain along northwest San Luis Obispo County early Monday and Tuesday morning. Breezy and warmer offshore conditions are expected for Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

A trough and low-pressure system in the Pacific Northwest is bringing high clouds over the region today. These clouds have thinned out more than originally expected, especially north of Point Conception, and many areas may see closer to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The lack of thick cloud cover allowed the marine layer clouds to surge back into different areas of the Central Coast.

However, as the afternoon heating continues, low clouds should continue to burn back off. Max temperatures today will largely be in the 60s.

The aforementioned trough will bring two weak frontal systems to California on Monday and Tuesday morning. For Monday morning, there will be a slight chance of rain in more areas of the Central Coast, including northwest San Luis Obispo County. Rainfall totals are expected to be minimal, with 0.10 inches of accumulation or less. Additionally, other coastal foothills and mountains may see patchy drizzle with this frontal passage. Temperatures on Monday will be a few degrees cooler than today due to the frontal passage, with most of the areas in the 60s.

On Tuesday morning, another front will pass through the area and will bring less than 0.10 inches of rain to northwest San Luis Obispo County. Skies will be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy during the day. However, temperatures will warm a few degrees compared to Monday, thanks to a switch to weak offshore flow. Max temps will still likely remain in the 60s, and even a couple of locations will reach 70 degrees.

There is currently a High Surf Advisory in place for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until 6 am on Friday. A long period of northwest swells of 10+ feet will bring advisory-level surf to west and northwest-facing beaches of the Central Coast for much of this week with a 30-50 percent chance of extending to west-facing beaches of Ventura and Los Angeles County by Monday.

The KSBY 7-Day Microclimate forecast shows that the slight cooling trend will not last quite long during the early half of this workweek. We are expecting to see breezy and warmer offshore conditions on Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!