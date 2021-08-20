A mild weather pattern for the weekend will be replaced by warming temps later next week

The weather thru the weekend looks to see more onshore flow with night and morning marine clouds at the coast and valleys with skies clearing to a hazy and partly cloudy sky. This will produce several more days of cool to mild temperatures.

The reason conditions this week have been mild is the current jet stream pattern. Several waves (or troughs) have moved thru the flow and this creates more surface low pressure and onshore flow resulting in deeper marine depth.

A deeper marine layer means cool air can get into the interior valleys and keep temperatures under 90.

Beaches will cool both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday and Monday look to see the coolest temperatures as the onshore component peaks.

After that a ridge back-builds from the Desert SW warming the interior areas again. Not only are 100 degree temps possible, 105+ is not out of the question by late next week in the warmest valleys.

Fires in California continue to produce incredible amounts of smoke. The Caldor Fire was particularly active over the last several days. NE flow aloft has carries a lot of that smoke into the Central Valley and some to the Central Coast, there is also a new fire by Lake Isabella and, of course, the Dixie Fire. Our smoke model shows more moderate smoke is likely into the weekend.