A mostly quiet weather week ahead

A cold front is stalling out over the area Monday, this weak boundary lingers into early Tuesday.

Last week models got rather optimistic about this feature producing some measurable showers however over the weekend more recent modeling changed that outlook. A few sprinkles are possible but most folks will not get real rain or any measurable amounts.

Later Tuesday some high pressure starts to develop. Initially, this will bring us more breeze Tuesday afternoon from the west at 10-20mph. Tuesday night into Wednesday the winds turn offshore and should clear out the skies a bit for Wednesday and also pop the temps a little. But this offshore doesn't last long. Another decaying cold front is on the way for later Thursday. The current modeling indicates this looks a lot like Monday's: maybe some sprinkles but no ample rains.

Warm weather and sunny skies will be back quickly with a warm-up into the weekend and for next week.

There are models indicating rain potential mid to late next week but that is a bit in the speculative range for the models so I'll just keep an eye on it for now.