A multi-day storm is on the way

The Central Coast is expected to get hit with some significant rain potential later this weekend into early Wednesday. The larger storm Sunday through Wednesday is preceded by a smaller system Saturday into early Sunday:

• Front moving over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

• Totals up to 0.5", and locally up to 1 inch across the SW-facing mountain slopes

After that, there is not much of a break until the larger storm arrives Sunday PM-Wednesday. That storm is an atmospheric river storm:

Cumulatively 2-5” of rain is possible in the region into early Wednesday with 4-8” possible in mountains, and wind-facing slopes.

Large surf from multiple directions is also in the forecast with surf advisories going into place Saturday through Tuesday for the larger storm. Some coastal flooding is also possible at times of high tide.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for early Sunday AM and Tuesday AM

There is a Flood Advisory in effect from Sunday PM into Wednesday. Here is a list of potential impacts from the larger storm system:

• Risk of significant flooding in urban areas, especially over roads and other low-lying areas

• Risk for mudslides over vulnerable hills and rockslides on canyon roads

•Debris flow potential in recent burn areas

• Dangerous high flows in rivers and especially in streams, with a moderate potential for overflowing banks; increased need for swift water rescues

• Dangerous lightning, strong erratic winds, and heavy downpours are possible with thunderstorms, though that risk is only about 10-20%.

• Rainfall rates 0.50 to 1.0 inch per hour will be possible near any heavier showers or thunderstorms that form

• Additional threat of high intensity 1 in/hour rain rates, as well as high 3–6-hour rates due to possible convective and orographic enhancement

• Peak gusts: 20-40 mph in most areas, except 40-60 mph in the foothills and mountains

• South to southeast wind direction

• Strongest over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, but likely weaker than the most recent event(Feb. 3-6)

• Gusty and locally damaging winds with a moderate risk of downed trees and powerlines with some power outages likely

• Hazardous driving conditions with strong cross winds and road debris