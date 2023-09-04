A new week brings a new weather pattern

The weekend brought the Central Coast clouds, much cooler daytime highs, and even areas of rainfall.

The culprit was an unseasonable trough of low pressure which lingered for several days over California.

That upper low has moved a little bit further to the east and as a result, the sun has come back out on Labor Day. Temperatures have boosted a little bit but it's been more of an evolution than a revolution.

Scattered marine clouds are likely again later this evening into early Tuesday morning at beaches and near coastal valleys with some clouds possible in the southern Salinas River Valley.

After the early morning clouds, we should see more sunshine on Tuesday with daytime highs getting another minor boost with a meager ridge in the region.

There is an upper low positioned off the Central Coast which likely draws temperatures down a little bit on Wednesday before another warm-up begins into the coming weekend.

Highs Tuesday look to be in the low to mid-70s for most coastal valleys with 80s and low 90s in the interior valleys North Coast beaches will see a range of temperatures from the low 60s to the mid-60s Avila beach could see temperatures into the 70s with five cities temperatures ranging from the mid-60s at the beaches to the lower 70s in the coastal valleys the Santa Ynez Valley should see daytime highs in the lower 80s with South Coast temperatures in the low to mid-70s and the Cuyama Valley in the mid to upper 80s.

The extended forecast again calls for temperatures to be near 100 degrees in the interior valleys for the next weekend with coastal valleys experiencing daytime highs from the lower 80s to nearly 90 degrees by Sunday with South Coast daytime highs for the coming weekend in the low to mid 80s.

Models are suggesting that next week could see a significant warm up in the interior so stay tuned.

