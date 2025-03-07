A nice weekend before storms head toward California

Yesterday's storm system has moved eastward, leaving behind sunny skies across the Central Coast today. However, temperatures remained cool due to lingering cold air and gusty west-to-northwest winds, especially near the coast.

Why So Cool?

The cool temperatures are a result of the recent storm system, which brought in a cold air mass. This air mass is lingering over the region, and the gusty winds are further enhancing the cooling effect.

Weekend Warm-Up

A welcome change is on the way for the weekend, with a ridge of high-pressure building over the region. This ridge will bring warmer temperatures and sunny skies.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a significant warm-up, with temperatures climbing 3 to 6 degrees, and even up to 8 degrees in some areas. This will bring highs into the low to mid-60s. The ridge will be positioned directly overhead, with high pressure aloft and weak offshore flow preventing any significant wind.

Sunday: Another pleasant day is in store, with continued sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The ridge will shift eastward, allowing some onshore flow to develop, which will slightly moderate temperatures. However, most areas will still see a few degrees of warming compared to Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Beaches likely hit the mid 60s.

Why the Change?

The shift to warmer weather is due to the building ridge of high pressure, which will block any significant storm systems from reaching the Central Coast. This will allow for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Next Week's Stormy Pattern

A stark change in the weather pattern is expected next week, with a series of storms bringing much colder temperatures and periods of rain and mountain snow.

Monday: An upper low will move in from the west, bringing a rain chance. The exact track of this low is still somewhat uncertain, but it is expected to bring rain to SoCal but could be a miss locally. Right now the track looks too far south for serious local impact.

Tuesday: A small ridge of high pressure may bring some drier conditions.

Wednesday - Thursday: The strongest storm of the series is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday. This storm could have an atmospheric river component, bringing heavier rain and lower snow levels. Current forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain for coasts and valleys, and 2 to 4 inches for the foothills and mountains.

Why the Shift?

The change to a colder and wetter pattern is due to a series of upper-level troughs moving into the region. These troughs will bring with them colder air and increased chances for precipitation.

Stay Tuned

Please stay tuned to the forecast for updates on the timing and intensity of these storms, especially the potentially stronger system arriving Wednesday and Thursday.